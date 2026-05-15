8,053 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,053 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Composition Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

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Sandisk Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,382.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $882.95 and a 200-day moving average of $547.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $1,600.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,065.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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