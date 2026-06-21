8,086 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 589,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,134,870 shares in the company, valued at $725,448,377.50. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $9,979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 501,873 shares in the company, valued at $125,207,276.04. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 416,884 shares of company stock worth $72,809,943 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary says Credo Technology is emerging as a key AI connectivity supplier, with its data center and optical networking products positioned to benefit from continued AI infrastructure spending. Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow

Market commentary says Credo Technology is emerging as a key AI connectivity supplier, with its data center and optical networking products positioned to benefit from continued AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Credo Technology Group received 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces honors for the second year in a row, reinforcing its ability to attract and retain talent. Credo Earns 2026 National and Regional Top Workplace Honors

Credo Technology Group received 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces honors for the second year in a row, reinforcing its ability to attract and retain talent. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall after Credo’s strong fiscal 2026 results, which included triple-digit revenue growth and earnings above expectations.

Analysts remain constructive overall after Credo’s strong fiscal 2026 results, which included triple-digit revenue growth and earnings above expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares in a Rule 10b5-1 transaction; the sale is notable but was pre-planned and small relative to his remaining holdings. Credo Technology Group stock and insider trade details

CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares in a Rule 10b5-1 transaction; the sale is notable but was pre-planned and small relative to his remaining holdings. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary warns that CRDO may be overheated after its sharp run, with one analysis arguing the shares could be trading well above intrinsic value. Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Stock Could Be 109.1% Overvalued After Its Recent Run

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $271.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $274.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credo Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credo Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Credo Technology Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here