81,205 Shares in American Tower Corporation $AMT Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 81,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $14,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in American Tower by 20,721.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after buying an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in American Tower by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $618,221,000 after buying an additional 1,958,329 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $305,872,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,796,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $537,728,000 after purchasing an additional 724,504 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMT

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

More American Tower News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded American Tower (AMT) to Outperform from Market Perform and lifted its price target to $207, signaling roughly 17% upside and reinforcing optimism around the tower REIT group. Bernstein turns bullish on American Tower, sees 17% upside

Bernstein upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform and lifted its price target to $207, signaling roughly 17% upside and reinforcing optimism around the tower REIT group. Positive Sentiment: American Tower also announced pricing for a €750 million senior notes offering due 2033 at 4.000%, giving it access to long-term capital and suggesting management is continuing to fund growth and refinance efficiently. American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering

American Tower also announced pricing for a due 2033 at 4.000%, giving it access to long-term capital and suggesting management is continuing to fund growth and refinance efficiently. Neutral Sentiment: The company presented at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have kept investors focused on its growth outlook, but no major new financial details were disclosed in the transcript. American Tower Corporation (AMT) Presents at J.P. Morgan Conference Transcript

The company presented at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have kept investors focused on its growth outlook, but no major new financial details were disclosed in the transcript. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector commentary continues to highlight American Tower as a beneficiary of demand for connectivity and infrastructure, but this is more of a longer-term thesis than a near-term catalyst. Data Center REITs: One Of My Highest-Conviction Calls

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

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