82,890 Shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRVS Acquired by Seven Fleet Capital Management LP

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company's stock.

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Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRVS opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $26.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Scott Moore purchased 21,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $250,201.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $250,201. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRVS

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company's research efforts are centered on harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems to counteract tumor-driven immunosuppression. By targeting key pathways that regulate immune cell function, Corvus aims to create novel agents that can be combined with existing cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Corvus's lead pipeline candidates include small-molecule and antibody therapies designed to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a known mediator of tumor immune escape.

Further Reading

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