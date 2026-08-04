8,305 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $91,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $158,649,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $102,885,000 after buying an additional 306,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 562.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 348,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,972,000 after buying an additional 296,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AptarGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target for AptarGroup from $145 to $155 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst note

Wells Fargo raised its price target for AptarGroup from $145 to $155 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts collectively rate ATR a “Moderate Buy,” with five Buy ratings and three Holds and a consensus price target of $172.80. Bank of America previously upgraded the stock to Buy with a $173 target, while Raymond James reiterated Outperform with a $160 target. AptarGroup analyst recommendations

Analysts collectively rate ATR a “Moderate Buy,” with five Buy ratings and three Holds and a consensus price target of $172.80. Bank of America previously upgraded the stock to Buy with a $173 target, while Raymond James reiterated Outperform with a $160 target. Positive Sentiment: AptarGroup’s latest quarterly results showed an adjusted earnings beat of $1.42 per share versus the $1.35 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to $1.03 billion. Management guided to third-quarter EPS of $1.45–$1.53, above the prior-year period’s earnings. The company also declared a $0.48 quarterly dividend, equal to a 1.4% yield. AptarGroup earnings and dividend update

AptarGroup’s latest quarterly results showed an adjusted earnings beat of $1.42 per share versus the $1.35 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to $1.03 billion. Management guided to third-quarter EPS of $1.45–$1.53, above the prior-year period’s earnings. The company also declared a $0.48 quarterly dividend, equal to a 1.4% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage is focused on AptarGroup’s international revenue trends, which analysts are monitoring as an indicator of future growth and forecast revisions. Zacks international revenue analysis

Recent coverage is focused on AptarGroup’s international revenue trends, which analysts are monitoring as an indicator of future growth and forecast revisions. Negative Sentiment: Insider Hedi Tlili sold 8,854 shares at an average price of $135, generating approximately $1.20 million and reducing the insider’s ownership by 36.54%. Tlili still holds 15,379 shares, but the sizable sale could temper bullish sentiment. AptarGroup insider sale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 8,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,195,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,165. This represents a 36.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ATR stock opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

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