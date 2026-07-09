83,476 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $627,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 36.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

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Honda Motor Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.74) by $1.50. Honda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 billion. Honda Motor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.278-1.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Honda Motor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HMC

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

Further Reading

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