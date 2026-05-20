8,359 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by Income Insurance Ltd

Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Income Insurance Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $295.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $256.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $792.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,553 shares of company stock worth $22,593,804. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Autonomous Res dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation.

JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Article Title

The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Positive Sentiment: The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Article Title

The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed FY2027 EPS estimates for JPMorgan, though its outlook remains above consensus, so this looks like a modest watch item rather than a major setback.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

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