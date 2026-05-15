8,366 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,366 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $218.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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