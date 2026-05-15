83,855 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Bought by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,617,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $307.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $220.87 and a 1 year high of $379.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.35 and a 200-day moving average of $324.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. The trade was a 41.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $811,968.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,666,958.90. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,365 shares of company stock worth $5,861,117. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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