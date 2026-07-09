84,250 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. $HRTG Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,250 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.27% of Heritage Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $376,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,429,648.56. This trade represents a 18.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Binnun sold 9,200 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $244,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,529.04. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $965,041. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HRTG opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $827.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.34). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $212.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTG

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc NYSE: HRTG is a property and casualty insurance holding company that offers homeowners insurance and related coverage products in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the firm underwrites standard and non-standard personal lines insurance, including homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and condominium policies. Heritage leverages a network of independent insurance agents to distribute its products across select regional markets, with an emphasis on serving property owners in areas prone to severe weather events.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Heritage Insurance has grown to become one of the leading providers of residential property insurance in the state.

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