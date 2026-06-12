842,618 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 842,618 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $477,225,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Intuitive Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth.

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile.

A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook.

Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Article: Intuitive Surgical NASDAQ: ISRG EVP Sells $169,656.00 in Stock

Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside.

Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and one recent report noted the shares were down sharply from prior levels, reflecting ongoing valuation and sentiment pressure.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $412.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.68 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,782. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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