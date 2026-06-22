863,721 Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 863,721 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $106,462,000. Illumina makes up about 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Illumina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $177.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.21.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,311,360. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,154 shares of company stock worth $155,600,208 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.12.

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Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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