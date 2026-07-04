8,768 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. $URI Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,768 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,247,762,000 after purchasing an additional 631,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,708,877 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,192,357,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,981 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,087,711,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $978,017,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,088,209 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $1,100.43 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,018.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $892.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.59 and a 1-year high of $1,143.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.76 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,119.69.

Read Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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