87,755 Shares in Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. $NPB Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Northpointe Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Northpointe Bancshares

In other news, Director David Stevens Hooker sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $144,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,650. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Alan Williams bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $430,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,800,706.50. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,491 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northpointe Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Northpointe Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Northpointe Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPB

Northpointe Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE NPB opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.32 million for the quarter. Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Northpointe Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Northpointe Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

About Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

Further Reading

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