89,125 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc.

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,125 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $51,441,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 7.1% of Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $78,118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,050 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $877,406,000 after buying an additional 840,803 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ opened at $687.99 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $715.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.90. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ tracking the Nasdaq-100 rebounded sharply after its recent losing streak, reflecting renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks. QQQ ETF tracking Nasdaq-100 bounces sharply
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft reported better-than-expected results, including strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth, reinforcing investor confidence in AI infrastructure spending and supporting QQQ’s technology-heavy holdings. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
- Positive Sentiment: Optimism among individual investors improved, while resilient consumer spending and underlying economic growth provided support for risk assets despite a weak headline GDP reading. AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Bounces Back
- Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but three dissents and uncertainty around future policy left investors focused on whether rate cuts can occur while inflation remains elevated. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
- Negative Sentiment: Core PCE inflation remained high at 3.3% in June, potentially limiting the Fed’s ability to ease policy and keeping pressure on long-duration growth stocks such as those held by QQQ. PCE Data for June
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts questioned whether enthusiasm for AI-related stocks is fading, while a recent correction in the Nasdaq-100 and weakness in Asian technology markets highlighted valuation and concentration risks. AI Narrative Fading
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty, the Iran conflict and rising Treasury yields add macroeconomic risks that could weigh on QQQ’s high-growth holdings. SCOTUS Tariff Ruling And Iran War
Invesco QQQ Profile
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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