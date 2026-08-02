89,125 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc.

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,125 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $51,441,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 7.1% of Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $78,118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,050 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $877,406,000 after buying an additional 840,803 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $687.99 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $715.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.90. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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