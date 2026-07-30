90,000 Shares in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot

In other news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 86,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $2,332,502.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 197,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,333,089.05. The trade was a 30.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 155,781 shares of company stock worth $4,205,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WillScot from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

WillScot Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $24.12 on Thursday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $548.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. WillScot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.68%.

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

Further Reading

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