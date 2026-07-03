9,018 Shares in PTC Inc. $PTC Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,018 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,399,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,202,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in PTC by 17.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,505,930 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $499,525,000 after buying an additional 529,208 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 856.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 465,814 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,570,000 after buying an additional 417,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,141 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,924,000 after buying an additional 361,038 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ PTC opened at $124.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here