9,068 Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Bought by PeakShares LLC

PeakShares LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,068 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. ExxonMobil makes up about 1.1% of PeakShares LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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