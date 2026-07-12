90,759 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,759 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,832,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 332,461 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 146,459 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $6,939,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 70,596 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 58,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 2,488,874 shares of the mining company's stock worth $49,529,000 after buying an additional 1,467,370 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,460. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Gold Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

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About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

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