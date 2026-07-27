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908 Devices Inc. $MASS Stock Holdings Raised by First Light Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
908 Devices logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Light Asset Management increased its 908 Devices stake by 25.6% in the first quarter, owning 6.07 million shares worth approximately $37.2 million, or 16.06% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 88.06% of the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: 908 Devices received one Buy and one Sell rating, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price.
  • The stock opened at $7.14, with a market capitalization of about $270 million and a 12-month trading range of $5.03 to $9.34. Insiders sold 96,927 shares worth roughly $815,000 over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of 908 Devices.

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072,563 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,377 shares during the quarter. 908 Devices accounts for about 3.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 16.06% of 908 Devices worth $37,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. PCM Encore LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded 908 Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut 908 Devices from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 908 Devices currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MASS

908 Devices Stock Performance

908 Devices stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.63. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $62,668.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,592.68. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christopher D. Brown sold 9,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $89,496.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 865,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,824,653.36. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 96,927 shares of company stock valued at $815,293 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc NASDAQ: MASS is a developer and manufacturer of portable analytical instruments designed to deliver rapid chemical detection in field and laboratory environments. The company's core focus lies in miniaturizing high-performance mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry technologies, enabling users to perform on-site analysis that traditionally required benchtop equipment.

Key products in 908 Devices' portfolio include the MX908, a handheld high-resolution mass spectrometer capable of detecting and identifying a broad range of chemicals and explosives; the M908 portable mass spectrometer for laboratory or mobile units; and the ZipChip capillary electrophoresis system for high-throughput, microfluidic separations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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