9,176 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Acquired by Fund Advisors of America Inc FL

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,176 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RKLB. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, May 8th. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.76.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.12 and a beta of 2.49.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,153,295.93. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

See Also

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