9,188 Shares in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Chefs' Warehouse by 515.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chefs' Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs' Warehouse by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chefs' Warehouse by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company's stock.

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Chefs' Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs' Warehouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Chefs' Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chefs' Warehouse from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs' Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHEF

Chefs' Warehouse News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chefs' Warehouse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Chefs' Warehouse reported earnings of $0.78 per share, exceeding the $0.59 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.17 billion topped expectations of $1.12 billion. Revenue increased 12.9% year over year, supported by higher volumes, customer growth and margin expansion. CHEF Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Volume and Margin Gains

Chefs' Warehouse reported earnings of $0.78 per share, exceeding the $0.59 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.17 billion topped expectations of $1.12 billion. Revenue increased 12.9% year over year, supported by higher volumes, customer growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Raised price targets from bullish analysts: Benchmark lifted its target from $106 to $125 and maintained a “buy” rating. BTIG Research also raised its target from $100 to $125 and rated the shares “buy,” indicating continued confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. Chefs' Warehouse Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Benchmark

Benchmark lifted its target from $106 to $125 and maintained a “buy” rating. BTIG Research also raised its target from $100 to $125 and rated the shares “buy,” indicating continued confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Improved outlook: The fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and quarterly earnings beat helped drive the stock to a new 52-week high, signaling that investors view the company’s growth and operating improvements as durable. The Chefs' Warehouse Shares Rise After FY26 Revenue Outlook, 2Q Earnings Beat Estimates

The fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and quarterly earnings beat helped drive the stock to a new 52-week high, signaling that investors view the company’s growth and operating improvements as durable. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst view: Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $97 to $104 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Its target remains below the recent trading level, suggesting the firm sees limited upside after the post-earnings rally. Morgan Stanley Price Target Update

Insider Transactions at Chefs' Warehouse

In other news, insider Christina Polychroni sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $356,445.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,892.82. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 125,000 shares of Chefs' Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $9,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,777,334. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chefs' Warehouse

Chefs' Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

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