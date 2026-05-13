92,050 Shares in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD Purchased by Simcoe Capital LLC

Simcoe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. Gold.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Simcoe Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Simcoe Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Gold.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold.com Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Gold.com Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.62. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gold.com's payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Gold.com announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gold.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gold.com

In other Gold.com news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 530,338 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,370,787 shares in the company, valued at $150,000,021.50. This trade represents a 18.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,930. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,658 shares of company stock worth $16,678,516. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gold.com Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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