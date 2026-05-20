9,373 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Purchased by Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,373 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 628.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control.

Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook.

Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth.

Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization.

Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Dell’s stock may already be rich after its recent run, and there are lingering concerns that supply constraints and lofty valuation could limit near-term upside.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.38 and a one year high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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