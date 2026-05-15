9,423 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $440.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.52 and a 200-day moving average of $318.62. The firm has a market cap of $349.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.47 and a 1-year high of $448.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Applied Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Erste Group Bank raised Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $389.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total transaction of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,615. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total transaction of $1,806,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,051,063.65. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $4,484,189. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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