95,253 Shares in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN Acquired by DV Trading LLC

DV Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Enliven Therapeutics accounts for 0.1% of DV Trading LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DV Trading LLC owned 0.16% of Enliven Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 185.1% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,247,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 998.5% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 329,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 299,540 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

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Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

ELVN stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $316,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,282.56. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,723.16. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ELVN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. JonesTrading increased their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.50.

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Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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