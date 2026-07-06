95,534 Shares in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,222 shares of the company's stock worth $20,239,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,557,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Circle Internet Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock worth $204,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,310 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,027,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,165,000.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts: Sign Up

Circle Internet Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE CRCL opened at $64.56 on Monday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $262.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of -20.17.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In related news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 489,737 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $35,442,266.69. Following the sale, the insider owned 521,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,763,317.33. The trade was a 48.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Heath Tarbert sold 39,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $3,196,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at $40,943,400.26. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,896,902 shares of company stock worth $152,616,477. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Circle Internet Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle completed its second ARC token presale, suggesting continued progress in expanding its crypto product lineup and monetization efforts. Circle Internet Group completes second ARC token presale

Circle completed its second ARC token presale, suggesting continued progress in expanding its crypto product lineup and monetization efforts. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reportedly initiated a Buy rating, and some analysts still see upside tied to Circle’s long-term stablecoin growth story.

Bernstein reportedly initiated a rating, and some analysts still see upside tied to Circle’s long-term stablecoin growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna upgraded CRCL to Hold , indicating the market is still balancing growth potential against valuation and competitive risks.

Susquehanna upgraded CRCL to , indicating the market is still balancing growth potential against valuation and competitive risks. Neutral Sentiment: Circle’s recent earnings showed revenue growth of 20% year over year, but EPS missed estimates, keeping investors cautious about profitability execution.

Circle’s recent earnings showed revenue growth of 20% year over year, but EPS missed estimates, keeping investors cautious about profitability execution. Negative Sentiment: Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, adding to concerns after multiple insider sales.

Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, adding to concerns after multiple insider sales. Negative Sentiment: CAO Tamara L. Schulz and insider Hossein Razzaghi also sold shares, reinforcing worries that executives may be trimming exposure while the stock is weak.

CAO Tamara L. Schulz and insider Hossein Razzaghi also sold shares, reinforcing worries that executives may be trimming exposure while the stock is weak. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Visa is pushing Open USD and that stablecoin competition is increasing are pressuring sentiment by raising questions about Circle’s long-term market share and pricing power. Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Clear Str upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Circle Internet Group

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Circle Internet Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Circle Internet Group wasn't on the list.

While Circle Internet Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here