972 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Bought by Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 972 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $2,024,921,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,455,011 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,460,875,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,062.86.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of GS opened at $1,054.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $705.55 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,054.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $956.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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