9,784 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock worth $5,598,914,000 after purchasing an additional 166,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock worth $2,845,084,000 after purchasing an additional 429,083 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,926,744 shares of the company's stock worth $493,304,000 after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,612,323 shares of the company's stock worth $416,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock worth $372,828,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $1,701,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,569,104.96. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,320. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Zacks Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $242.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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