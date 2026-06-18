9823 Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $786,000. SoFi Technologies makes up 0.5% of 9823 Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock worth $679,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock worth $618,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $321,515,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $17.42 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 131,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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