9823 Capital L.P. Takes Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

9823 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,749 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $513,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of 9823 Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,300,457 shares of company stock valued at $274,041,153 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Article Title

NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Article Title

Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Article Title

Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Negative Sentiment: There were also repeated headlines about NVIDIA being “under pressure” and lagging some semiconductor peers, reflecting investor concern that the stock may be pausing after a huge run and facing valuation scrutiny. Article Title

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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