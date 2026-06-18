9,929 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $164.51 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.97.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.47.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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