9,967 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Purchased by Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc.

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,967 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised earnings estimate: Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for Abbott to $5.52 from $5.47, matching the broader consensus estimate. The revision reinforces expectations for continued earnings growth. Erste Group raises Abbott earnings estimate

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for Abbott to $5.52 from $5.47, matching the broader consensus estimate. The revision reinforces expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent results remain supportive: Abbott’s latest quarterly report exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 13% year over year. Management also provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.60, supporting the positive earnings narrative.

Abbott’s latest quarterly report exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 13% year over year. Management also provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.60, supporting the positive earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Strategic diversification and income appeal: A comparison with Johnson & Johnson highlighted Abbott’s broad exposure to medical devices and diagnostics, strengthened by the Exact Sciences acquisition. Separately, analysts continue to identify ABT as an attractive Dividend Aristocrat for investors seeking recurring cash income. Abbott versus Johnson and Johnson comparison

A comparison with Johnson & Johnson highlighted Abbott’s broad exposure to medical devices and diagnostics, strengthened by the Exact Sciences acquisition. Separately, analysts continue to identify ABT as an attractive Dividend Aristocrat for investors seeking recurring cash income. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare-sector momentum: Strong performances from AbbVie and Guardant Health indicate continued investor interest in healthcare and diagnostics, but these companies’ results do not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals.

Strong performances from AbbVie and Guardant Health indicate continued investor interest in healthcare and diagnostics, but these companies’ results do not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation pressure: UBS lowered its expectations for Abbott’s stock price, potentially limiting upside and weighing on sentiment after the recent recovery. UBS lowers Abbott stock price expectations

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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