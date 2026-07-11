A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,816 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 70,357 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of A10 Networks worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $14,795,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in A10 Networks by 40.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,213 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 588,922 shares during the period. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $10,047,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,841,906 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 476,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,463,337 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $43,576,000 after purchasing an additional 429,066 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $672,032.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,211.26. The trade was a 26.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of A10 Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.71.

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A10 Networks Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.14. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.90%.The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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