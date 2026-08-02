AAR Corp. $AIR Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,449 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 70,395 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.38% of AAR worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company's stock.

AAR Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $140.00 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $146.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. AAR had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of AAR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAR

About AAR

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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