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Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 936 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its ASML stake by 26.8% in the first quarter, buying 936 additional shares and bringing its total to 4,433 shares worth about $5.86 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive, with multiple analysts reiterating buy-like ratings and Wells Fargo raising its target price to $2,200. MarketBeat says the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a target price of $1,772.62.
  • ASML continues to benefit from strong AI and advanced-chip demand, but China export controls remain a key risk that could pressure sales. The company also reported solid quarterly results, including $8.28 EPS and $10.15 billion in revenue.
  • Interested in ASML? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,772.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,841.18 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,959.04. The company has a market capitalization of $724.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,622.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,421.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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