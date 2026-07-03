Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,944 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,114 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 32,944 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $51,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Apple by 890.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $11,413,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746,784 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.
More Apple News
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly planning at least five new iPhone models through early 2027, including a bigger push into foldables, which could refresh demand and support a stronger upgrade cycle. Apple plans five new iPhones through 2027, eyes Chinese-made chips amid foldable push, reports say
- Positive Sentiment: Several reports say Apple’s stock is rebounding after last week’s selloff, with investors viewing recent price hikes as a way to defend margins rather than a sign of weakening demand. Apple’s Aggressive Price Hikes Raise Eyebrows As Wall Street Links AI Chip Shortages To Inflation Pressure— Ryan Detrick Says 'This is the Real World Stuff'
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remained constructive, with some analysts and strategists pointing to Apple’s AI roadmap, App Store/services growth, and long-term product pipeline as reasons to stay bullish on AAPL. What's Going on With Apple Stock Thursday?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market rotation matters too: Apple is outperforming a weak tech tape, so some of the stock’s strength may reflect investors rotating into higher-quality mega-cap names rather than a company-specific catalyst alone. Dow Jones Futures: Dow Hits High But AI Tumbles; Apple, Robinhood Are Buys As Tesla, Sandisk Dive
- Negative Sentiment: The main overhang is margin pressure from surging memory and component costs, which has already forced Apple to raise prices on Macs and iPads and could squeeze profitability if costs stay elevated. Is Apple stock in trouble? Rising costs threaten margins, demand
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are also watching reports that Apple may source memory chips from blacklisted Chinese suppliers, a move that highlights the seriousness of the supply shortage and adds geopolitical risk. Russia warns Apple of $52 million fine over alleged bias against local apps
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Apple Profile
(Free Report
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Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).
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