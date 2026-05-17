Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,790 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $242.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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