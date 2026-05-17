Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,533 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,533 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,979,666 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,557,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,717 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,765,804 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,497,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,712,397 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,974,242,000 after acquiring an additional 602,489 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,500,193 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,600,436,000 after acquiring an additional 143,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,589,745 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 292,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Negative Sentiment: Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Agnico Eagle Mines slides as gold pulls back sharply on higher yields and a stronger dollar

Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating.

Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark.

Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. 5 Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy as Central Banks Buy Bullion

A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports also pointed to Agnico Eagle’s large Ontario growth plan and continued analyst price-target activity, but these are longer-term themes and do not appear to be the main driver of today’s move.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 6.4%

AEM stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $255.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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