Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 232.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 154,877 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,052 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $38,134,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $119.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title

Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title

The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title

Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title

Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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