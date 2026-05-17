Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,612 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $46.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Williams Trading set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

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Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

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Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 145,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,873.09. The trade was a 57.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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