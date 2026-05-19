Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 67,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $196,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $139.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here