Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,435 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after buying an additional 39,005,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,522,222 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $566,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,402 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $454,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.17.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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