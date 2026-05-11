Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,283 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 36,771 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ABT opened at $84.24 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $84.08 and a one year high of $139.06. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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