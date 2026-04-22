AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Lowered by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,022 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of AbbVie worth $347,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 117.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.91 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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