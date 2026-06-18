AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,317 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,246 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $153,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock worth $18,494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after acquiring an additional 356,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $5,865,055,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ABBV opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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