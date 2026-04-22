AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,702 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $75,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Plan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 77,076 shares of the company's stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the company's stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.91 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $362.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $218.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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