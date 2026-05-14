AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,206 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company's stock worth $2,779,426,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,909,000 after buying an additional 1,414,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,241,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408,426 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $208.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.29. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $368.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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