AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 1,030.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $4,026,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 6,870 shares of the company's stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 168,667 shares of the company's stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company's stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company's stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $208.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.57 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here