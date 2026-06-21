AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064,980 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 92,544 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of Hsbc Holdings PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of AbbVie worth $929,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock worth $18,494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after purchasing an additional 356,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here